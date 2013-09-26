Nassau offers help for job seekers

The job market appears to be picking up both locally and nationally, although it's still difficult for an older adult to find a job. The Labor Department says it takes about a year for an unemployed person ages 55-64 to find a job, longer than any other age group.

If you're looking for some help and advice to make your job search easier, Nassau County begins its fall series of free employment workshops for adults 55 and older on Monday with a session at Wantagh Library beginning at 2 p.m. Other workshops will be held at libraries in New Hyde Park, Hempstead, Baldwin and Syosset. For more information on these sessions, go to bit.ly/nassau55jobs. To register for a workshop, call 516-227-8945 or send an email to seniors@hhsnassaucounty ny.us.