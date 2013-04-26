New programs for Older Americans Month

The U.S. Administration on Aging has designated every May since 1963 as Older Americans Month, and Sachem Library in Holbrook is celebrating the 50th anniversary with a full schedule of events. Call 631-588-5024 to register for any of these Wednesday programs:

Avoiding Senior Scams A representative from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will offer tips on defending yourself against scam artists, whether they knock on your door, call on the phone or send you an email; May 1, 2 p.m.

Hearing Loss and You Free screenings by an audiologist; May 8, 10 a.m.

Ask the Pharmacist Bring a list of your drugs and supplements and get advice from a pharmacist about whether there are any potentially dangerous combinations; May 15, 2 p.m.

Hit the Road An intergenerational travel expert from Road Scholar (formerly known as Elderhostel) will offer summer travel ideas; May 22, 2 p.m.