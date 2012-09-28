Over 50 Fair at Melville Marriott

You can find tai chi lessons, retirement advice, medical information and a way to help Long Island's neediest citizens at the third annual Over 50 Fair.

The one-day expo at the Melville Marriott Sunday features scores of exhibitors with products and services aimed at boomers and seniors. Also on hand will be several charitable organizations, including the Interfaith Nutrition Network, which will be collecting food for hungry Long Islanders.

Tickets are $8 at the door (veterans admitted free). The admission price includes more than 30 classes offered by fitness professionals, financial advisers, elder-law firms, weight-loss experts and other providers.

The fair runs 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For information, go to over50Fair .com or call 516-621-1446.