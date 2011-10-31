Reducing the odds of getting listeria

Last month's listeria outbreak caused by contaminated cantaloupes spared Long Island, but the region might not be as fortunate next time. The disease is especially dangerous to older people. Most of the more than two dozen people who died after eating the cantaloupes were more than 60 years old.

If you're in that age bracket, here's how to reduce your chances of being a listeria victim. In addition to washing fruits and vegetables and thoroughly cooking raw meat and poultry, don't assume that precooked foods are safe. In fact, most listeria outbreaks have been traced to deli products such as hot dogs and luncheon meats. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people 50 and older heat processed luncheon meats to 165 degrees in the microwave -- or "steaming hot" -- before eating them. And do not keep opened packages of deli meat or meats sliced at the supermarket for more than five days. Eat cheeses that are made with pasteurized milk.

For more information, go to cdc.gov/listeria.