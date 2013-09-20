Sharpen your driving skills with exercise

About 34 million drivers in the United States are seniors, a number that is swelling. Do you worry that your driving skills will diminish as you get older? Age alone is not the reason seniors get into accidents -- it is age- related changes in their health, and some are controllable.

The National Institute on Aging notes that aching joints and stiff muscles make it harder for seniors to brake safely, turn the steering wheel quickly or just turn their head to check blind spots. But some of these limitations can be reversed with simple exercises. The institute points to research that shows older adults who exercised improved flexibility, strength and coordination, which led to reduced driving errors.

The institute offers a tip sheet with exercises that may help you drive safely, no matter how old you are. Go to bit.ly/NIA-drivesafely.