Social Security check isn't in the mail

There are thousands of Social Security recipients in Nassau and Suffolk who may be in for a unwelcome surprise a month from now when their monthly check doesn't arrive in the mail.

On March 1, the Treasury Department will stop sending paper Social Security checks to beneficiaries. Recipients must make arrangements to receive their monthly payments electronically, either through direct deposit to a bank or credit-union, or by signing up for a Treasury Direct Express debit card. The Treasury Department says about 38,000 Social Security recipients in Nassau and Suffolk hadn't signed up to get their money electronically as of mid-January.

Those who don't make arrangements before the deadline will automatically receive a Direct Express debit card, but the Treasury Department says this could mean a delay in payments until the government sends the card.

For more information, call 800-333-1795 or go to godirect.org.