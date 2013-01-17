Storm-ravaged seniors still helped others

Even as financial damages from superstorm Sandy are being calculated, it is becoming apparent the storm took an incalculable toll on older Long Islanders.

A new survey by AARP of New York residents 50 and older from areas affected by the storm found that 29 percent said their homes suffered some damage. Of those who sustained damage, more than half said the damage was "moderate to severe." More than three-quarters of the survey's respondents were from Long Island.

More than 86 percent lost power during the storm, and 73 percent said the outage lasted four or more days. As for an immediate economic impact, about 25 percent were having problems paying their electricity bill.

Still, even as older residents tried to cope with their own storm-related problems, they were looking out for their neighbors. About half of the older residents surveyed said they pitched in to help others.