Things to DoRetirement

Tip: A healthy idea bears fruit

Full bags of fresh Macoun apples are sold at Wickham's...

Full bags of fresh Macoun apples are sold at Wickham's Fruit Farm in Cutchogue. (Oct. 8, 2011) Credit: Photo by Daniel Brennan

By PETER KINGpwking@aol.com

In the nonstop overeating of the holiday season, that proverbial apple a day is often only seen baked in a pie. As the New Year approaches, it's time to get back to healthy routines -- and an apple a day is indeed a good start.

A study published in Journal of the American Heart Association found that those who ate lots of fruits with white flesh -- primarily apples and pears -- had a lower risk of stroke. Researchers said white-flesh fruits are loaded with dietary fiber and have an abundance of the antioxidant compound quercetin, which may help protect against strokes.

There is a caveat: In an accompanying editorial in the journal, it was noted that the lowered stroke risk may be because those who ate lots of fruits also had a healthier lifestyle and diet that included many vegetables and less meat.

Didn't find what you were looking for?