Tip: A healthy idea bears fruit

In the nonstop overeating of the holiday season, that proverbial apple a day is often only seen baked in a pie. As the New Year approaches, it's time to get back to healthy routines -- and an apple a day is indeed a good start.

A study published in Journal of the American Heart Association found that those who ate lots of fruits with white flesh -- primarily apples and pears -- had a lower risk of stroke. Researchers said white-flesh fruits are loaded with dietary fiber and have an abundance of the antioxidant compound quercetin, which may help protect against strokes.

There is a caveat: In an accompanying editorial in the journal, it was noted that the lowered stroke risk may be because those who ate lots of fruits also had a healthier lifestyle and diet that included many vegetables and less meat.