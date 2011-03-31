Tip: Big band music gets you in the mood

Time to trade in those galoshes for your dancing shoes.

Long Island's Swingtime Big Band is holding its first spring concert April 10 at the Bellmore Jewish Center from 3 to 5 p.m.

The band will dip into the great American songbook and play tunes made popular by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman.

Sit and sway or get up and dance. And if your Lindy Hop needs help, instructors will give free lessons before the show.

Tickets for the center's fundraiser are $18 in advance, or $20 at the door. Call 516-647-1467.