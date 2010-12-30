Tip: Celebrate Elvis' birthday at Bay Street

To mark Elvis Presley's 76th birthday, Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor is holding events fit for the King next weekend.

The documentary "Legends: Elvis and Friends" will be screened Friday at 8 p.m., followed by a live concert featuring classic rock and roll tunes. Bring your blue suede shoes: Dancing is encouraged. Tickets are $20 and are available only at the door on the night of the event.

And next Saturday - Elvis' actual birthday - the theater is showing "Blue Hawaii" on the big screen at 8 p.m. The 1962 movie features several songs, including the "immortal" "Rock-a-Hula Baby." Unlike most Presley movies, "Blue Hawaii" received positive reviews when it opened. The New York Times said it should appeal to anyone "not allergic to palms, pineapples, pretty girls and Presley." Tickets are $5.

For more information, go to

baystreet.org.