Tip: Daily tasks can help you sleep at night

If you routinely have trouble sleeping, your daily routine may be to blame.

A new study by Israeli researchers found that older adults who maintain a regular schedule of daily tasks had a reduced rate of insomnia and a better quality of sleep. Their routines included eating, bathing and watching television at about the same times every day.

In the study, the researchers noted that more than half of all older adults suffer from sleep problems. The ages of the participants in the study group ranged from 58 to 89.

Lead researcher Anna Zisberg of the University of Haifa said that keeping to a daily routine may help at bedtime is because "sleep patterns and other everyday life activities are related and potentially synchronized."

The study was published in the scientific journal Sleep.