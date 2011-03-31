Tip: Donate that clutter to Goodwill

If you find it difficult to let things go, remember this when you're spring cleaning: Your clutter might be a keeper for someone less fortunate.

Goodwill Industries in the New York-New Jersey area will gladly take your housewares and "gently used" clothing. Goodwill also takes novels, children's books and cookbooks. Each Goodwill store differs in what donations it will accept at any given time of year, so calling first would be a good idea.

Goodwill takes old computers as well. Through a partnership with Dell, Goodwill will recycle and dispose of them in what it says is an environmentally responsible way. Donated items are tax deductible. Ask your tax expert about depreciation values.

To find a Goodwill store or donation center, go to goodwill.org.