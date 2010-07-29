Tip: Facing up to skin care and antiaging

Many women older than 50 are not putting their best face forward, according to skin care and antiaging expert Francine Porter. Porter, founder of Osmotics Cosmeceuticals, says the same makeup that made a woman of 25 look younger could make a woman of 55 look older.

Here are some on Porter's beauty tips for older women:

Touching base. Porter says as women age, they need less foundation, not more. Slathering on the foundation is what gives older women a mask-like effect that accentuates wrinkles.

Brown out. Porter says brown and dark red lipstick is too harsh. Instead, think pink and other light shades.

Bronze age. Do not use facial bronzers, because they intensify the yellow undertone that is a byproduct of many women's skin as they get older.