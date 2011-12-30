Tip: Help for Microsoft Office users

For older folks trying to find a job -- or hold onto the one they have -- the more they know about the Microsoft Office software suite, the better their chances. But if you received a new computer for the holiday or upgraded your software, you may be lost in a maze of changed menus and new commands for Office 2010.

Here's some help: PC Magazine offers 100 tips for Office 2010, most aimed at what the magazine calls "frustration avoidance." For example, Word 2010 allows users to "pin" documents and folders to a menu, so they can be opened with one click. Or Outlook 2010 has advanced search features that can help you quickly find subjects, names or text in old emails.

The tips are separated into beginner, intermediate and advanced categories. For the full list, go to bit.ly/PCmag-computertips.