Tip: Let's rock to two Elvis movies
Yes, Elvis Presley made some good movies. Arguably his two best will be screened next weekend at Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor.
"King Creole" has Presley playing a high-school dropout (and singer, of course) who gets caught up with gangsters. The movie will be shown Friday at 8 p.m. Next Saturday at 8 p.m., the feature will be "Jailhouse Rock," a 1957 film in which Presley plays a convict (and singer, of course) doing time for manslaughter.
Admission to each show is $5. If you want to make a special night of it, the nearby American Hotel offers "Dinner and a Movie" for $25. To make reservations for the package, call the hotel at 631-725-3535. For information on the movies, call the Bay Street box office at 631-725-9500 or go to baystreet.org. The Elvis weekend commemorates Presley's 77th birthday on Jan. 8.