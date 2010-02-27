Tip: LI Museum cooks up an exhibit on kitchens

If you get a kick out of kitchens, spend some time in America's Kitchens.

The Long Island Museum in Stony Brook is presenting a new exhibition that showcases how kitchens evolved from the pre-electric days to the modern granite-and-gadget-heavy kitchens of today. The display features several re-created kitchens, including an 18th century kitchen, a traditional adobe Southwestern kitchen and a 1950s ''show kitchen." The exhibition begins Friday, when the museum reopens after a two-month hiatus.

Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors. There will be a special Senior Tuesday on March 9 when everyone 62 and older is admitted free.

For more information, go to long islandmuseum.org or call 631-751-0066.