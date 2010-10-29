Tip: Library hosts senior housing workshop

Long Island has made great strides in creating and expanding senior housing choices over the past decade. For an update on what's available now and what is expected to come on line in the near future, the Huntington Public Library is conducting a seminar Thursday at 2 p.m. "Living Options for Seniors" will feature representatives from several local senior housing facilities as well as senior advocates.

While the workshop will focus primarily on options in the Town of Huntington, everyone is welcome, and there will be a question-and-answer period.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Call 631-427-5165, or register online at hpl.suffolk.lib.ny.us.