Tip: Nassau library has program on long-term care

If you're confused about long-term-care insurance and whether you should consider buying it, a free workshop may give you some answers.

"Myths and Realities About Long-Term Care" will cover what this type of insurance pays for and whether you can qualify if you have existing medical conditions. For those who have had long-term-care insurance for a while, the workshop will look at the viability of these older polices.

The seminar is Thursday at 10 a.m. at Bryant Library in Roslyn. Registration is required. Call 516-621-2240 or go to nassaulibrary.org/bryant.