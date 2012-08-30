Tip the plumber or roofer? Most say no

You probably tip the person who trims your hair, but what about the person who trims your trees?

Tipping food servers and hair stylists is the norm for most people, but the rules are hazier when it comes to tradespeople. Angie's List, a membership website that collects reviews by consumers, surveyed 5,000 home-service providers to see how often they received tips. Plumbers, electricians and roofers said they were tipped only 4 percent of the time. Movers, on the other hand, received a gratuity 52 percent of the time. In the middle of the pack were housecleaners (28 percent), house sitters (14 percent) and landscapers (8 percent).

Angie's List says consumers shouldn't feel pressured to tip home-service providers. In lieu of a tip, write a letter to the company complimenting the workers. You also can post favorable comments on consumer-review websites so others can learn from your experience.