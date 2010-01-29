Tip: Valentine's Day ideas you'll absolutely love

The Super Bowl is a week from tomorrow. But a much more mentally bruising annual event takes place the following Sunday: What to do with your loved one on Valentine's Day. Since this is one game you don't want to lose, here are some ideas suitable for the Act2 generation.

If your Valentine's Day is traditionally wine and roses, you supply the flowers and let the vineyards supply the vino. Several Long Island winemakers are opening their tasting rooms on Valentine's Day. For example, Lieb Family Cellars in Mattituck (liebcellars .com; 631-734-1100) is offering wine and chocolate pairings each weekend in February, including Valentine's Day, from 1-5 p.m. Five wines and five chocolates have been selected to make the perfect pair - just like you and your Valentine. Cost is $18 a person.

Those who want to make a whole day of it in Long Island wine country may consider the Valentine's Day Wine Lovers Tour from Wine Country Network Inc. (longislandwinecountry.com; 866-946-3268). The tour includes round-trip transportation from five pickup points (two in Suffolk, one in Nassau and two in Manhattan), a guided tour of places of interest, wine tastings at three vintners and lunch. Cost is $149 a person.

For those who want to make a day and night of it, the North Fork Trolley and the Holiday Inn Express Hotel and Suites in Riverhead are teaming for their annual Valentine's Day "Lovers' Package" (northforktrolley.com; 631-548-1000). The trolley will visit three wineries for tastings, make a stop at Briermere Farms in Riverhead and then chug over to Village Crossroads restaurant in Calverton for dinner. After dinner, it's back to the hotel, where you're on your own until checkout time the next morning. Cost is $325 a couple, which includes a bottle of Champagne.

If your vehicle of choice is more yacht than trolley, Skyline Cruises is holding a Valentine's Day Party on the 120-foot Skyline Princess (sky linecruises.com; 516-504-9965). The four-hour dinner cruise sets sail at 7 p.m. from the World's Fair Marina in Flushing. The buffet meal will be accompanied by views of the Manhattan skyline from the East River. Price for the dinner cruise is $85 a person; $76 for seniors 60 and older. Skyline also offers a separate Valentine's Day brunch cruise from noon to 4 p.m. for $54 a person; $49 for seniors 60 and older.