Tip: Web sites can keep cost of your cruise low

After a February of one near-blizzard and several other assorted snowstorms, you've probably had enough of winter. It's time to get the cruise brochures spread out on the coffee table, but don't get snowed under by the high prices.

Several Internet sites can help hold down the cost. At CruiseCompete.com, you list where and when you want to go. The site sends your information to several travel agents, and you can pick the low bid.

And Kayak.com, one of the oldest travel sites on the Web, has a robust search engine that can help you find the lowest price on a cruise. Kayak also can help you target senior discounts not only for cruises but for airlines, car rentals and hotel rooms.