Tip: Workshop for caregivers of Alzheimer's patients

If you're caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or other dementia, Stony Brook University's Alzheimer's Disease Assistance Center is holding a workshop that can help you in your challenging task.

There will be discussions on legal and financial issues facing the caregiver and the patient as well as a seminar on how caregivers can ensure that their own health doesn't deteriorate.

The Wang Center event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, is free, with complimentary breakfast and lunch. However, there's a parking fee of $2 AN hour, with a maximum of $10. To register, call 631-444-1365 or e-mail djyringi@notes.cc.sunysb.edu by Monday.

For information on support and services provided by the center at Stony Brook, go to stonybrookmedicalcenter.org/alzheimers.