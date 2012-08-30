Tips for eating healthy when eating out

When preparing meals at home, you may be careful about ingredients, nutrition and fat. To keep that same level of conscientiousness while dining out, you should transform from chef to sleuth.

The National Institute for Aging says choose baked, broiled or grilled foods instead of fried. Avoid white sauces, which are usually loaded with calories and fat. Tomato-based sauces are a better bet -- they are lower in calories and higher in nutrients.

And when you take home the leftovers you couldn't finish at the restaurant, get that food into the refrigerator within two hours.

For more tips from the NIA, go to bit.ly/eating-out-tips.