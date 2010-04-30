When Mother's Day just isn't enough

Mother's Day just isn't enough anymore. Welcome to Mother's Day Week.

Lieb Cellars in Mattituck presents a mother's weekend wine and chocolate pairing next Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Price is $18, which includes a tasting of five wines paired with five chocolates. For reservations, call 631-298-1942.

If wine and chocolates aren't enough, how about a tea and a tour? Nassau County Museum of Art is holding a Mother's Week guided tour Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. led by curator Constance Schwartz. The event includes tea, sandwiches and scones at the museum cafe. Price is $45. For reservations, call 516-484-9337 or go to nassaumuseum.org.

And moms and grandmoms can keep their purses at home if they spend their day at the Long Island Museum. The Stony Brook museum is offering them free admission on May 9, Mother's Day. For dads and granddads, regular admission of $9 ($7 for seniors 62 and older) applies. Call 631-751-0066 or go to longislandmuseum.org.