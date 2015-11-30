Whether it’s a marathon session of holiday shopping at the mall, long periods of standing as you prepare seasonal treats and meals or simply walking more as you visit family and friends, your feet will have to carry the load. And while ending up with tired, achy tootsies after a long day is usually not serious, constant pain to the lower appendages may be.

“Your feet are not supposed to hurt,” says Phillip Ward, president of the American Podiatric Medical Association. But years of use — and abuse — may have left your feet in bad shape. If your feet are suffering, the agony may be transferred to other parts of the body. Compensating for foot pain by walking differently could put extras stress on knees, hips and back. Ward uses the analogy of a house. “The feet are kind of the foundation,” Ward says. “If the foundation is not supporting the body correctly, then the body is not going to function like it’s supposed to.”

For most healthy people, foot discomfort can often be eased with lifestyle changes, better footwear or a relaxing foot rub. But for some older adults, feet and legs may signal a warning of something far more serious. Many older adults have undiagnosed diabetes, and the first signs of this “silent killer” may be changes in your walking ability. Your legs may get very tired after you walk even a short distance. “That can be a sign of circulation problems in the legs and the feet,” Ward says. If diabetes is undetected and foot problems are not treated, it could lead to serious complications.

Many minor foot problems and ailments can be handled at home. Ward says rough, itchy spots caused by dry winter weather can be effectively treated with over-the-counter creams or lotions containing ammonium lactate. But fissures or cracks in the skin are not normal. “They look like little ruts in the skin,” he says. “That’s when you need to see a podiatrist.” Swelling, especially in only one foot, is also a potential sign of a serious foot problem.

If your feet are beat after a long day, Ward recommends the “alphabet exercise.” While seated, lift one foot off the floor and trace the capital letters of the alphabet. Repeat with the other foot. “That puts the foot and ankle through every range of motion available to it,” he says. “It keeps the blood flowing.”

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For more information on foot problems, go to nwsdy.li/foothealth