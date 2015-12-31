Review: A great football book about ‘Legends’ by Howard Bryant

Are you a huge football fan? Then you should read Howard Bryant’s “Legends: Thfhe Best Players, Games, and Teams in Football.” (Philomel). The book is action-packed from first to fourth down. The reader really gets the sense the author loved football and playing the game. It is organized into four sections (or downs). Each section represents one fourth of the book. There are a lot of interesting micro stories. There are also lists of the best players, teams, offenses, defenses and coaches. These lists provide very useful information for fans.

The book also contains stories about the greatest matchups in football. My favorite story about matchups is when the Dallas Cowboys played against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was a game that football fans had been dreaming of back then!

Rating: 5 smiles