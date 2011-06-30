Rich Cribs: Rowley buys in Montauk

Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley has purchased a home in Montauk, according to the Long Island Real Estate Report.

She paid $820,000 for the house. The sale closed May 26.

A spokeswoman for Rowley declined to comment, as did the sellers.

Rowley once lived in East Hampton, later selling the house and moving close to the beach in Montauk, according to an interview she gave in 2007 to Hampton Style magazine. -- VALERIE KELLOGG



HISTORY SELLS

A historic estate in Southampton recently sold for $8 million, according to the Long Island Real Estate Report. The classic Gambrel-style Colonial that originally hit the market in 2010 for $8.95 million was built at the turn of the 19th century for S.E. Tillman, a prominent military figure from West Point.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 5,000-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and sits on 3.3 acres in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Southampton.

"Now ready for restoration, this is a rare opportunity to create a state-of-the-art home without compromising its architectural integrity," says Hans von Schirach of Saunders & Associates, who was involved in the sale.



AS SEEN ON TV

The Roslyn Harbor waterfront home of noted folk artist Thomas Langan and his wife, Penelope, has had a cut from its original list price of $2.9 million in 2009 to the current asking price of $2.25 million.

The three-bedroom home built in 1860 is on 1 acre and has 150 feet of beach frontage with a boathouse and its own 138-foot dock. Also included on the property, which is listed with Anne Kerr of Piping Rock Associates Inc., is a two-story post-and-beam barn that serves as Langan's studio.

The home has appeared on TV in ads for Progresso soup and Folger's Coffee and on the cable show "Damages," starring Glenn Close. -- CATHY MAHON