Sag Harbor sunsets: $12 million

The founder of 1-800-LAWYERS has put his unusual waterfront home in Sag Harbor on the market for $12 million. The 10,000- square-foot white home with a distinctive cupola used to be a 14-unit co-op complex with some businesses on the first floor, says Sandra Phillips of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who has the exclusive listing.

Bruce Davis, who is in the 1-800-LAWYERS' TV commercial for the free attorney referral service, turned the building into a family compound after buying up units. "I've been in Rio, Key West and many other places in the world, and I've never seen a better sunset than in the back of this home," he says.

There are 10 bedrooms, seven baths, four half-baths, two chef's kitchens, three living rooms, a media room, two dining rooms, a gym and an office. The .3-acre property contains two decks and a yard.



LIZ SLEPT HERE?

The asking price for a Huntington Bay mansion where late actress Elizabeth Taylor is said to have once summered has been reduced to $3.499 million. "Far Horizons," as the English Tudor is known, came on the market last year for $3.675 million.

The sellers tell their listing agents, Jyll

Kata and Edward D'Ambrosio of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate, that Taylor lived at the house while filming the 1958 movie "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" in Muttontown.-- Valerie Kellogg



SERENE NOW

Talent agent Sandy Gallin's sprawling 14-acre Bridgehampton estate, known as Serenity, just sold for $17.5 million, confirms Bill Williams, vice president of Sotheby's International Realty. The buyers, Matt Coffin, who made millions from lowermybills .com, and wife, Natasha Esch, a former president of Wilhelmina Models, were brought in by Sotheby's broker Rylan Jacka. The home was last listed for $19.995 million with Linda Haugevik of Saunders & Associates and Susan and Matthew Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group. -- Lara Ewen