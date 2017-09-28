SPCA: Exotic pet amnesty day set for Saturday in Holtsville

The owners of exotic pets that are illegal in New York State can surrender them without penalty Saturday in the Town of Brookhaven.

An Amnesty Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town of Brookhaven Wildlife and Ecology Center, at 249 Buckley Rd. in Holtsville.

The event is sponsored by the Suffolk County SPCA, the Town of Brookhaven Highway Department and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Nationwide, illegal exotic animals account for about 75 deaths and thousands of injuries annually, according to Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA.