Spring bulb garden by Debbie Van Bourgondien

DESIGNER: Debbie Van Bourgondien, executive vice president, Van Bourgondien and Sons, West Babylon

Van Bourgondien has been known as "The Bulb Lady" for so long, the name is actually a registered trademark. She was born into a strong Italian family that didn't even grow tomatoes, but when she met her husband, John, she discovered her passion for gardening. These days, she plants more than 500 varieties of bulbs, annuals and perennials each year, and every spring more than 100,000 bulbs create a colorful display outside her Babylon home. With 40 years of gardening experience under her belt, Van Bourgondien is a member of the Southside Garden Club and lectures and writes as a member of the Garden Writers of America. She and her husband and three sons run their seventh-generation family business, which sells bulbs via its Van Bourgondien catalog and website, dutchbulbs.com.

Van Bourgondien's expert tips: Spring-blooming bulbs should be planted in fall. Click here for planting illustration.