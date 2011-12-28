Stage highlights in the city





'THE GERSHWINS' PORGY AND BESS'

WHAT Revised and rethought revival of the classic musical about love and violence on Catfish Row in the '30s, starring Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis and David Alan Grier, directed by Diane Paulus ("Hair").

WHEN | WHERE Friday night at 8, Saturday at 2 p.m. Richard Rodgers Theatre, 226 W. 46th St.

INFO $80-$160, 877-250-2929, porgyandbessonbroadway.com





Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

'HOW THE WORLD BEGAN'

WHAT Catherine Trieschmann's new drama involves a transplanted New Yorker teaching about the world in rural Kansas.

WHEN | WHERE Friday night at 7:30, Sharp Theatre, 416 W. 42nd St.

INFO $60, 212-279-4200, womensproject.org





'BLUE MAN GROUP'

WHAT An oldie but goody, open all holiday weekend.

WHEN | WHERE Friday night at 2, 5 and 8 p.m., Saturday at 4, 7 and 10 p.m., Sunday at 2, 5, and 8 p.m., Astor Place Theatre, 434 Lafayette St.

INFO $98, 800-blueman (800-258-3626), blueman.com

-- LINDA WINER