Pitt bulls seized in raid on Wyandanch home, officials say

Pit bulls were carried out of a Wyandanch house Thursday following a raid by investigators from the state attorney general’s office, officials said.

Workers wearing ASPCA T-shirts could be seen in news photos and a video carrying several dogs out of a Birch Street residence. Suffolk SPCA officials were also at the scene.

Doug Cohen, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said its investigators came with a search warrant and they, along with Suffolk police, went into the house as part of an ongoing investigation.

Cohen declined to comment on whether the pit bulls were part of a dogfighting ring or a backyard breeding operation that supplied fighting dogs. He also wouldn’t comment on the dogs’ health, the conditions in which they lived, their fate or any arrests.

ASPCA spokeswoman Natasha Whitling said her organization was providing help in the investigation and declined to comment further. She referred questions to the state agency.