Centenarian: Sylvia Budman of Manhasset

SYLVIA BUDMAN was born on Oct. 24, 1923, in Brooklyn. She went to Hunter College and married Meyer Budman in 1943 while he was in the Army during World War II. They later moved to Queens and then Manhasset. They traveled throughout the world and were very happily married for 76 years before Meyer died in 2019 at the age of 97. Together, they raised four children. Sylvia has seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. Sylvia still has zest and great joy for life.