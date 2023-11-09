Anniversary: Toni and Jerry Bentivegna, 50 years

50th

TONI AND JERRY BENTIVEGNA, residents of East Islip for 49 years, were wed Sept. 15, 1973, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in East Islip. Both were from East Islip. Toni retired from Macy’s and Jerry retired as a general manager of a manufacturing company. They currently enjoy traveling, working around the house and spending time with family. They have three children and five grandchildren. They celebrated with a luncheon with family and friends.