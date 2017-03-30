Trends from the Architectural Digest Home Design Show

From earthy woven textiles to industrial chic hardware, the hottest trends in home decor were on display at the recent 2017 Architectural Digest Home Design Show at Pier 94 in Manhattan. Here are the products from the luxury brands, design companies and makers that stood out.

Tightly woven

Sien + Co’s chunky wool rugs and throw pillows are crafted by artisans in Peru and Argentina. Park City, Utah, resident Alexandra Gibson founded the company after a tour of Nepal opened her eyes to the work of international crafters. Prices range from $165 to $205 for woven throw pillows and from $350 to $720 for floor cushions, and prices start at $750 for made-to-order rugs, at sienandco.com.

See-through seat

Based in upstate Beacon, Kim Markel handcrafts her ice sculpture-like Glow chairs and stools out of translucent recycled thermoplastics, which are tinted with artist’s pigments. They cost from $690 for stools to $1,500 for chairs. View at kimmarkel.com and email kmarkel@gmail.com for orders.

750 color options? Cool

High-end kitchen appliance company BlueStar, known for its restaurant-grade ovens and ranges, debuted its first refrigerator. The 36-inch-wide fridge has a stainless steel and glass interior and can hold a full-size commercial sheet pan. Available in the company’s 750 colors, with 12 trim options, it starts at $9,850. Find a Long Island dealer at bluestarcooking.com.

Wallpaper that pops

Wallpaper has been trendy for the last few years, but Flavor Paper takes it to the next level. Creating both hand-screened and digitally printed offerings, the Brooklyn company debuted at the show its Saguaro Sessions collection, more unusual wallpaper and upholstery material based on photos taken at Saguaro National Park in Arizona, as well as photographs of gemstones and minerals. Prices are $9 to $14 per square foot at flavorpaper.com.

Dark and shiny

Bathroom hardware company Fantini introduced two new finishes, adding industrial gunmetal and copper bronze to the more traditional lineup of chrome and nickel. The finishes are available on the company’s new Icona collection, a collaboration with Belgian architect and designer Vincent Van Duysen and start at $1,615. Fantini can be purchased at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, 224 Route 109, Farmingdale; for information, go to fergusonshowrooms.com.