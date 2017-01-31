21 cats rescued by Nassau County SPCA now up for adoption

The 21 cats rescued by the Nassau County SPCA from what it calls “deplorable conditions” are now up for adoption.

The cats were rescued in December from a house in Franklin Square, said the SPCA's Gary Rogers.

“It was a hoarder’s house,” Rogers said. “All sorts of materials were in the home that the cats were able to hide underneath. They were living in filth.”

Veterinarians in Westbury treated the cats for upper respiratory issues and administered necessary shots before they were released to the Pets4Luv Foundation, an SPCA partner and rescue group also based in Westbury. Rogers said the SPCA spent a total of $15,000 in medical bills for the cats.

Also up for adoption are four kittens born last week. Pets4Luv is housing all 25 animals until they find their forever homes.

“These cats need a life they’re entitled to,” Rogers said. “Without people adopting these animals there is no hope.”

For more information on these adoptable cats, potential pet parents can visit them at the Pets4Luv location at The Source mall in Westbury or call 516-832-8200.