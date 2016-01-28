Watch this Great Neck dog romp through a snow maze

You may have enjoyed last weekend’s snowstorm, but you probably didn’t enjoy it as much as one tiny dog from Great Neck.

Finn’s owners spent a snowy afternoon creating a snow maze for their pup in their backyard.

The description of the video, which was published Jan. 23, reads: “We got about a foot of snow so far here in Great Neck and it was too deep for him to run around. So I created a maze in the snow for him to run through.”

Check out Finn as he runs through the snow maze like an expert.