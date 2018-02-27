Why you should buy my expanded ranch in Huntington

Sellers Patricia and Brian Michielini

Address 4 Skyline Dr., Huntington

Asking price $649,000

The basics A three-bedroom, three-bath expanded ranch on a half-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on Monfort Drive is listed for $724,900

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom ranch on Skyline Drive sold Nov. 9 for $539,000

Taxes with no exemptions $12,540

Time on the market Since Feb. 12

Listing agent Monica McMahon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Huntington, 631-549-4400

Why it’s for sale Patricia, 35, is an insurance agent and her husband, Brian, 45, is a financial forecaster. They say they’re moving to be closer to family.

Patricia says: “I’m going to miss my beautiful kitchen. We did a total renovated in 2016, and it’s perfect for parties and family gatherings. Plus, with the six-burner stove, sauce can cook all day long. . . . The den, which has a wood-burning fireplace, is where we spend most of our time. Right off the den is a loft. Half of it is devoted to the kids and their toys, and the other half is an office area. . . . We installed hardwood floors throughout the house; in some cases we were replacing ceramic tile. There’s beautiful wainscoting in the living room, dining room and kitchen. In the renovation, we opened walls and made wide casement openings between the living room, dining room and kitchen to give a real open feeling. The backyard and pool are a lot of fun. Big enough for nice parties and barbecues. . . . The neighborhood is very quiet. But just two minutes away is Huntington village, which is like a mini New York City. Lots of restaurants, bars and [a] park. This is such a great area to raise kids.”