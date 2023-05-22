With all the politics and maneuvering, how is life in Florida changing for its residents?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — “Don't say gay.” Regulation of books and classroom discussion. Teachers, parents and school librarians all navigating new and uncertain ground. LGBTQ+ rights under attack. A very public spat between state government and Disney. And at the center of it all is a governor who has emerged as a rival of former President Donald Trump and likely has his eyes set on the White House.

This is Florida at this moment in history, in mid-2023.

For many of those who live in Florida, recent months have brought some changes — many linked to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here, longtime Florida-based Associated Press journalist Brendan Farrington, who has covered the state's politics since 1997, reflects on the changes for different groups and puts them into the context of the cultural and political landscape.