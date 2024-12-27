Extreme weather came to LI in 2024. Experts say locals can prep for more

Long Island was marked by extreme weather in 2024 that upended people lives, including torrential rains, flash flooding, drought and brush fires. Amid the changing climate, experts said local residents can take steps to protect their properties against potentially hazardous future weather events. The Island had four extreme weather events in 2024 — three rain-related before an extended dry spell that caused several brush fires, according to Nelson Vaz, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton. With rising global and ocean temperatures creating fiercer weather patterns, experts said in Newsday interviews they believe extreme weather events will continue to develop locally throughout 2025. Long Island was marked by extreme weather in 2024 that upended people lives, including torrential rains, flash flooding, drought and brush fires. Amid the changing climate, experts said local residents can take steps to protect their properties against potentially hazardous future weather events.

The Island had four extreme weather events in 2024 — three rain-related before an extended dry spell that caused several brush fires, according to Nelson Vaz, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton.

With rising global and ocean temperatures creating fiercer weather patterns, experts said in Newsday interviews they believe extreme weather events will continue to develop locally throughout 2025.

"One of the things to understand is Mother Nature is unforgiving but there are precautions that you can take," said Thomas Song, a resiliency specialist at the Federal Emergency Management Agency's regional office in New York City. He noted that flooding is the most common weather-related problem nationwide.

Below is a recap of 2024's weather disasters and tips from experts on how to prepare for what might lie ahead in 2025.

What were the extreme weather events on Long Island ln 2024?

January had two back-to-back storms, first on Jan. 9-10 where 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in 12 hours, trapping cars, inundating roads and knocking out power, according to Vaz. A few days later on Jan. 12-13, the region was impacted by more rain and coastal flooding, the expert said.

Months later, summer weather Gov. Kathy Hochul's office called a "1-in-1,000-year rain event" descended, causing what Suffolk officials estimated in October at more than $40 million in damage overall, including to homes, roads, bridges and waterways, Newsday previously reported.

From Aug. 18 into the next day, about 10 inches of rain fell on parts of Suffolk's North Shore, with the toll also including extensive flood damage at the Smithtown Library branch on North Country Road — impacting records from the 1600s — and damage to buildings at Stony Brook University.

FEMA issued a federal emergency declaration, authorizing the agency to provide assistance repairing roads, bridges and utilities, but later rejected Hochul's request for funding for residential aid.

After that storm came a drought that lasted until late November. October recorded 0.12 inches of rain, the single driest month on record, according to data from the National Weather Service, Newsday previously reported. Dry weather caused hundreds of brush fires across Long Island, mostly in Suffolk.

How do I assess my risk?

Everyone can be at risk of flooding, whether in a low, moderate or high-risk flood zone, according to weather experts.

It’s not just risk to property but life, with preliminary data from the National Weather Service showing there were more than 160 flood fatalities nationwide in 2024.

"Water is the number one killer, whether it be from heavy rainfall, causing severe flash floods ... or storm surge or coastal flooding," Vaz said.

While FEMA flood maps are one tool used to determine zone, insurance experts said it’s also important to reach out to public officials and insurance companies. Because of changing weather patterns, people should reevaluate their zone at least once every decade.

"It used to be people were concerned about just the coastal areas, but now we're seeing more and more inland flooding as well," said Loretta Worters, spokesperson at the Insurance Information Institute, a national organization that represents the insurance industry.

In addition to the climate, problems with drainage systems and construction can put property at risk, according to Song.

What type of insurance do I need?

Experts said it's important to know what your homeowners' policy covers and whether you have enough coverage to protect your investment. Flood insurance needs to be purchased separately from homeowners' insurance.

Richard Dank, a public insurance adjuster at Jericho-based Champion Adjustment, said homeowners' insurance doesn’t cover surface level flooding that, for instance, comes from water seeping into the foundation from the ground, but will cover water damage from a punctured roof caused by a downed tree. Some flood insurance also may not cover contents inside the home, Dank said.

The federal government's National Flood Insurance Program provides coverage to people who live in participating communities. But, according to Worters, the program provides maximum coverage of up to $250,000 on the structure and $100,000 on the contents, which she said " is not a lot of money when you think about the value of homes on Long Island."

She said Long Islanders should consider getting other insurance with higher limits. She said it's helpful to add what's called an inflation guard endorsement on policies to keep up with rising home and construction prices. According to the New York State Department of Financial Services this "automatically adjusts the value of the property being insured to protect against the impact of inflation."

What are some basic tips to protect my property against stormy weather?

Dank said it’s important to routinely assess and maintain your property. The insurance adjuster said homeowners should consider questions such as: "Is there a tree leaning over that's going to hit the house? Are the shingles getting loose on the roof? How old is the roof? What else is getting old?"

Dank also recommended that homeowners protect themselves by photographing and filming the interior and exterior of their properties, including the contents inside closets, in case a future claim needs to be filed.

Song said homeowners with basements shouldn't leave belongings directly on the floor but instead place them on a platform for extra protection. He also advised putting important legal and financial documents in a waterproof bag, and having a bag with water and food ready to go in case of a weather emergency.

How do I protect my home from brush fires?

Worters said people who live near the Long Island pine barrens need to maintain a defensible or flammable-free zone outside their homes that is clear of brush, with only fire-resistant plants. She said fire-resistant roofs also will prevent the spread of fire from embers blowing from one house to another. According to Ready.gov, a public service campaign from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, homeowners also should keep a hose with running water accessible and have an emergency evacuation plan and a safety room that can block outside air.