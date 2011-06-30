2 Nassau beaches closed to swimming

Two Nassau County beaches are closed to swimming because of elevated bacteria levels, the Department of Health said Thursday.

The Piping Rock Beach Club in Lattingtown and Laurel Hollow Beach are closed to bathing, officials said in a news release. There’s no timetable for reopening the beaches.

For recorded information on beach closings and openings in Nassau, call 516-227-9700. Health department representatives are available weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., at 516-227-9717.