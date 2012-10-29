2nd district: Vivianne Falcone runs for office for 1st time

Every time Vivianne Falcone ran into Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer late last year, she hammered home the message that Democrats had to find a "substantial candidate" to run this year against veteran Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), Schaffer recalled.

This spring, Schaffer tapped Falcone herself to make the race, even though she had never run for office before.

"It was one of those things where if no one else wanted to run, I'd do it," she recalled. "He [King] should not run unopposed."

Schaffer said it was hard to find an incumbent official to run against the entrenched King despite the district's significant eastward shift when new district lines were drawn late this spring.

"She doesn't come into this race with any illusions," said Schaffer. "She knew it would be a very tough race and I give her credit for putting together what she has," given that congressional bids often take two years to mount.

Falcone, 55, of West Islip concedes the uphill battle, but says the district's increased minority population, coupled with a large turnout in the presidential race, could help her.

"It's as tough as any race could be," she said. "There's a learning curve. But we're plugging along meeting as many people and going to as many events as we can."

Teacher for four years

Falcone was born and raised in Fairfield, Conn., and moved to Long Island 31 years ago with her husband. She taught for four years in the South Country and Levittown school districts and then became a full-time homemaker, raising a son and daughter. Falcone said that when her son and daughter were growing up, she was involved primarily in school and scouting programs.

But as the children got older, Falcone became more involved in local politics. She became a Democratic committee member five years ago and volunteered in Democrat Phil Nolan's campaign for Islip Town supervisor and in other races. She said she was named recently to a Chamber of Commerce committee to revitalize the West Islip downtown.

"Vivianne and her husband got involved when a volunteer knocked on their door; it was that simple," said Ivan Young, who was Islip Democratic chairman when she was first recruited.

Falcone not only became a committee member, but one of 15 town Democratic zone leaders, Young said.

"She's very energetic and wants to get things done," he said. "She's also very informed not only on local issues, but [on] national issues . . . she certainly presents a very stark contrast to King."

Falcone considers herself a "moderate," but says she is "100 percent opposite" from King on many issues, including President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, abortion rights and same-sex marriage, all of which King opposes. She supports the Lilly Ledbetter Act, which lifted the statute of limitations on pay discrimination cases.

"I'm very strong on women's issues," Falcone said, "I'm a woman, I have a daughter and I feel very strongly about pay equity and a woman's right to choose."

She criticizes Republicans for going to war in Iraq and Afghanistan, and relying on borrowing to pay for it. "They've done a lot that doesn't help the middle class, like conducting two wars that were unfunded," Falcone said.

No TV, radio or mail ads Falcone is running a shoe-leather campaign with no television, radio or direct-mail ads. She estimates that during the campaign she has personally knocked on more than 1,000 doors.

Falcone said that while she has received no financial help from national Democrats, she has received some money from the local party, along with "boots on the ground" to help her campaign.

"Send out the word to everyone you meet that I'm serious," said Falcone.

Ernesto Mattace, Falcone's campaign manager, said her strongest asset is a willingness to learn.

"When she is out knocking on doors and gets a question she doesn't know, she comes back and finds the answer," Mattace said. "Then she gets back to people and they appreciate it."

At an NAACP candidates' night in Amityville, Falcone criticized King for not bringing enough federal aid and projects back to the state. She maintained, "We get 82 cents back for every dollar we pay in taxes," she said, noting that Kentucky representatives bring back $1.50 for every dollar in taxes.

Reaction appeared positive. "You've got a great story," said Lateiria Howard. However, Gene Burnett, a longtime local activist, questioned how hard Democrats are working to help Falcone unseat King, given the party's enrollment edge in the new Suffolk part of the district.

VIVIANNE FALCONE

AGE: 55

HOME: West Islip

EDUCATION: Western Connecticut State College, bachelor's degree in education

CAREER: Homemaker; taught for four years in the South Country and Levittown school districts

FAMILY: Married with a son and daughter

FUNDRAISING

TOTAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS: $8,989

TOTAL SPENT: $3,850

DEBTS/LOANS: $0

CASH ON HAND: $5,143

Source: Federal Election Commission, as of Sept. 30