Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Suffolk officials highlight dangers of substance abuse during the holidays

Paulette Phillippe’s grandson Gabriel had his first drug overdose three days after Christmas.

The 15-year-old loved Christmas, but that year, she said, he seemed down during the holiday season. She suggested they have a quieter celebration but he begged her to get a tree, she recalled.

"He loved the holidays," said the Mattituck resident, 79. "He always picked out a tree and it had to have a star, because the star lit the way."

It would be his last Christmas. The Rocky Point teen died of a fentanyl overdose on April 22, 2010.

GET HELP The Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, based in Westbury, runs a 24-hour hotline for anyone struggling with addiction at 631-979-1700 .

. The Long Island Crisis Center in Bellmore also offers a 24-hour hotline at 516-227-TALK (8255).

On Thursday, Phillippe — holding photos of her grandson — joined other members of the nonprofit Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence and Suffolk officials at a news conference in Hauppauge to highlight the dangers of substance abuse and addiction during the holidays.

Anthony Rizzuto, founder of the Long Island group Families in Support of Treatment, said that 10-14% of the population will suffer from some form of addiction and substance abuse. Officials encouraged anyone dealing with grief or anxiety during the holidays to seek help.

"It is the season of peace and joy and family," said the council's executive director, Steve Chassman. "It is also a time for depression and for self-medication. It is a time of loneliness, and it's a time to let individuals and families know that although we understand self-medication in the form of substance use, this is also a high-risk time for residents across Suffolk County and Long Island."

Chassman said recovery is possible, noting there are 28 million Americans living in recovery from addiction.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said the county was working with the council to let anyone struggling during the holidays know that help is available. He also emphasized that anyone drinking or using drugs should not put others at risk by getting behind the wheel.

"You should not have to face life's challenges alone," Romaine said. "And if you are, consider reaching out, because we're particularly concerned about people who would drink and drive or drug and drive. We want everyone to be safe on our roads, and we want everyone to be the best they can be in life."

District Attorney Raymond Tierney said his office would seek to help those battling addiction by cracking down on people who sell illegal substances like fentanyl and other opioids.

"I will also send a message out to those who would seek to prey upon the vulnerabilities and the weaknesses of others," he said. "If you are thinking about peddling this poison to your fellow residents of Suffolk County, you will be held responsible for that."

Help across the Island

Nassau County officials are also doing their part to help those struggling with addiction during the holidays.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman said Nassau has issued public service announcements and police will increase patrols to look for impaired drivers.

"There’s a lot of different reasons why there is a spike every holiday season," he said. "We work with our mental health experts and police to offer a wide range of services and we’re going to continue to spend a lot on mental health."

As for Phillippe, she said that even though it sometimes hurts to celebrate, she tries to honor her grandson's memory with Christmas traditions such as raising a star on her tree.

“Whatever makes him come alive," she said.