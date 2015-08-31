America's VetDogs holds largest annual fundraiser

America's VetDogs, a Smithtown-based nonprofit that trains dogs for disabled veterans, is holding its largest annual fundraiser Monday at the Huntington Country Club in Cold Spring Harbor.

The Sixth Annual VetDogs Golf Classic raises money to help defer the cost of training and placing dogs with veterans who need help rebuilding independent lives. It takes two years and costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog -- which are provided at no cost to the veterans, according to VetDogs' website.

The organization trains the animals to serve and support those with all kinds of disabilities, including sight and hearing impairment, post-traumatic stress disorder, or loss of limbs.

Golfers will arrive at the event at 9:30 a.m., with the sport starting at 11 a.m., rain or shine.

More than 100 golfers are expected to attend from across the tristate area, including local veterans.

America's VetDogs was established in 2003 under the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind. Officials at the national organization recognized the need for a program focused on veteran needs. This year, VetDogs expanded to serve first responders, including police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

For more information on the event, visit: https://golf.vetdogs.org/.