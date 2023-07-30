American Legion posts, hurt by declining membership, weigh their options

Several Long Island American Legion posts are threatened and may be forced to close due to declining membership and funding, and the growing challenge of maintaining Legion halls, Legionnaires say.

At least three halls — in Sea Cliff, Oyster Bay and Plainview — are in danger of closing, said Ralph Casey, vice commander of the Nassau County American Legion and the commander of 20 Legion posts on the North Shore.

“We’re not going to get any help. We’re going to have to do it ourselves,” Casey said.

He cited dwindling membership: Only about five members remain in the Sea Cliff post. He said other posts want to merge — Oyster Bay wants to merge with Bayville — but posts that do so cannot keep their name or money in accounts that go to the American Legion’s general fund.

The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization, according to its website. It has nearly 2 million members and more than 12,000 posts throughout the U.S. But the organization's posts, together with VFW halls, have been facing financial difficulties and declining memberships throughout Long Island and New York as older members die, officials have said. The number of veterans on Long Island has nearly halved in the last decade.

“As we get smaller, we’re going to have to rely on each other more,” said Nassau County American Legion Commander Sean Hood, speaking to more than 20 post leaders at a meeting Thursday night in Glen Head.

Veterans listen Thursday at the meeting concerning American Legion post membership. Credit: Johnny Milano

American Legion posts, which are generally funded by member dues, operate as nonprofit organizations and usually do not have to pay property taxes, said Hood, who oversees 53 Legion posts in Nassau County.

“Several posts may not last a few years due to membership or factors they can’t control. I can’t tell which posts to consolidate, but I can suggest it. It’s up to each post to decide based on their future five years from now and what they think that post will be.”

As for VFW posts, the Bay Shore VFW Post 365 announced in February that it was selling its meeting hall and did not have a designated meeting place.

It’s a common occurrence among many veterans halls, so members have taken to meeting in diners or people’s homes to save from rising real estate costs on Long Island, Casey said.

In 2021, the Suffolk County VFW commander estimated that 20 to 30 VFWs and American Legion chapters had closed in that county, with a similar number of closures in Nassau.

Many Legion posts throughout New York are still facing financial straits from the COVID-19 pandemic, said New York American Legion Adjutant James Casey, who serves as director of the state organization.

“A lot of entities got money from the state, and when you have a nonprofit, which we operate, they’re not into keeping big amounts of money and it kind of hurt us and when COVID hit. We had to shut down halls and you can’t hold parties or affairs to rent out,” Casey said.

He said it’s harder to attract younger members, such as those who have returned from Iraq or Afghanistan, who may be struggling to pay bills or are facing PTSD.

He said that while the state Legion is not able to sustain individual chapters, it is working to help veterans who face homelessness, mental health or suicide by distributing a $1.5 million endowment for veterans assistance.

He noted Long Island is one of the most expensive places to live in the country, which can make it difficult to support veterans.

“It’s going to be a matter of time. Some posts may never be saved; if their building is deteriorated, they may never be able to rent again. We just need younger girls and guys to come out and give us a hand,” James Casey said. “We all are at risk of closing."