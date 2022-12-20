Final round of downtown revitalization projects for Amityville, Riverhead to be announced today

New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez on Tuesday morning is expected to announce the final selection of projects in Riverhead and Amityville Village that will each receive nearly $10 million in funding as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

This is the fifth year of the state initiative, with $600 million having been distributed to municipalities including Westbury, Hicksville, Baldwin and Central Islip. The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council nominates downtowns after receiving applications.

Amityville Village submitted 18 projects to the state for consideration of nearly $10 million. The village held a series of public meetings to review 40 possible projects. Those were whittled down by an 18-member Local Planning Committee of leaders and residents, which voted in July on the final roster to be submitted to the state.

The 18 projects represent a mix of village, business and community-sponsored endeavors. The total cost of the projects is $18.5 million. Mayor Dennis Siry previously has said the village may use grants to pay for the remaining costs.

The village-sponsored projects include a "complete streets" initiative for traffic calming, the refurbishing of Triangle Park and creating a plaza on Greene Avenue as well as a storefront improvements grant.

The business-related proposals include rehabilitating Losi's Corner and Amityville’s Hook and Ladder Co. No. 1 for mixed-use retail and dining, adding rooftop dining space to Park Avenue Grill and installing an outdoor beer garden at Carney's Irish Pub.

Other propositions include revitalizing the LIRR station, expanding the Lauder Museum and installing public arts projects and outdoor galleries.

In Riverhead, officials at the time of the funding announcement in January said plans for the $10 million included building a town square that would connect the Peconic Riverwalk to Main Street, with an amphitheater, public dining, market areas, a playground and an ice rink. The rebuilding of a blighted area near the LIRR station was also planned, along with a state-of-the-art planetarium and upgrades to the Suffolk Theater and the Vail Leavitt Music Hall.

With Jean-Paul Salamanca

Check back for updates on this developing story.