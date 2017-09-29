Apps every hockey fan ought to score

The NHL season begins this week, with the Rangers opening their 2017-18 campaign Thursday while the Islanders begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Friday. These apps can make valuable additions to your hockey roster.

NHL

(iOS, Android; free)

Local hockey fans for many years relied on the Official New York Islanders or Official New York Rangers apps, but those days are gone. The NHL app is now the official app for both teams. The NHL app — actually developed by Major League Baseball — has scores, video highlights and news, but its main goal is to serve as a portal to NHL Premium, a subscription service where you can stream games — although not Isles and Rangers games. There is still enough free content and team-specific pages to make the app worthwhile.

NHL Hockey Target Smash

(iOS, Android; free)

One of the most popular features of the annual NHL All-Star Game in January is the skills competition, where players compete in various events, including accuracy shooting. This game allows you to take to the ice like an all-star and smash targets with your slap shot. As you progress, you can unlock special sticks that would definitely not be legal in the NHL.

NHL Skate: Hockey Card Trader

(iOS, Android; free)

This app from sports card titan Topps offers replicas of hockey trading cards you can collect and trade. New packs of cards are available every day, but getting the cards you want probably means you will need digital “coins,” which you buy with real money via in-app purchases. Still, the daily contests and beautifully rendered cards make the app fun.

Glow Hockey

(iOS, Android; free)

A digital take on the venerable table air hockey game, Glow Hockey lets you play against a computer opponent in four difficulty levels. The graphics are colorful if a bit retro (they may remind you of the ancient Pong game from the 1970s), but the gameplay is fun. You can choose several different-sized paddles and pucks.