An educator with teaching and administrative experience in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties has been named the acting president of ERASE Racism, the Syosset-based civil rights group, "effective immediately," the board of directors announced on Wednesday. April Francis Taylor, an adjunct professor at both Hofstra University and Stony Brook University, was praised by the ERASE Racism board of directors in a statement for being "a dedicated advocate for equity, educational justice, and systemic change." The "confluence of all of her experience on Long Island and Westchester made her an appealing candidate," Kalpana Bhandarkar, co-chair of board, said in an interview, citing Taylor's range of work as a classroom teacher, school administrator and her work with Eastern Suffolk BOCES. Bhandarkar said the board was in the early stages of developing a process for a search for a permanent president, adding that Taylor will be a candidate for it. Taylor succeeds Laura Harding, an attorney with experience in housing, education and racial equity issues who was hired in 2022 to lead the nearly 25-year-old nonprofit. Bhandarkar said of Harding, who left the organization in January: "We're grateful for all she was able to contribute and achieve during her time." Harding, in a phone interview, said during her tenure she increased fundraising by over 50%, expanded student task force work, led the Long Island Housing Coalition, and increased "our diversity, equity and inclusion offerings in training." Taylor, 45, of East Islip, grew up in East Massapequa and attended Amityville public schools. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees and a certificate in advanced studies from Hofstra University, where she is pursuing a doctorate in education. Taylor, in an interview, said, "I’ve known about ERASE Racism since I was an educator in Uniondale about 20 years ago. It’s important to support civil rights in our area. I'm excited to work with the board, the administrative team that’s been doing this work for so long and seeing how I can support continuing the mission." Asked what her approach would be at a time when President Donald Trump has targeted diversity, equity and inclusion programs for elimination in the federal government, colleges and private businesses, Taylor said: "I am aware of things that are being said. I am very much aware of the Constitution. I’m very much aware of our history, our shared history, whether it’s positive or negative ... I don’t think people can argue with erasing racism, that message. We’re a country made of various races and ethnicities. We don’t want to hide from that." And Bhandarkar said: "We think our voice is as important as ever to protect the civil rights of people on Long Island in their search for housing in communities they want to be in and live in and raise their children in. We want to protect their access to have their kids go to school where they want."

An educator with teaching and administrative experience in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties has been named the acting president of ERASE Racism, the Syosset-based civil rights group, "effective immediately," the board of directors announced on Wednesday.

April Francis Taylor, an adjunct professor at both Hofstra University and Stony Brook University, was praised by the ERASE Racism board of directors in a statement for being "a dedicated advocate for equity, educational justice, and systemic change."

The "confluence of all of her experience on Long Island and Westchester made her an appealing candidate," Kalpana Bhandarkar, co-chair of board, said in an interview, citing Taylor's range of work as a classroom teacher, school administrator and her work with Eastern Suffolk BOCES.

Bhandarkar said the board was in the early stages of developing a process for a search for a permanent president, adding that Taylor will be a candidate for it.

Taylor succeeds Laura Harding, an attorney with experience in housing, education and racial equity issues who was hired in 2022 to lead the nearly 25-year-old nonprofit. Bhandarkar said of Harding, who left the organization in January: "We're grateful for all she was able to contribute and achieve during her time."

Harding, in a phone interview, said during her tenure she increased fundraising by over 50%, expanded student task force work, led the Long Island Housing Coalition, and increased "our diversity, equity and inclusion offerings in training."

Taylor, 45, of East Islip, grew up in East Massapequa and attended Amityville public schools. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees and a certificate in advanced studies from Hofstra University, where she is pursuing a doctorate in education.

Taylor, in an interview, said, "I’ve known about ERASE Racism since I was an educator in Uniondale about 20 years ago. It’s important to support civil rights in our area. I'm excited to work with the board, the administrative team that’s been doing this work for so long and seeing how I can support continuing the mission."

Asked what her approach would be at a time when President Donald Trump has targeted diversity, equity and inclusion programs for elimination in the federal government, colleges and private businesses, Taylor said: "I am aware of things that are being said. I am very much aware of the Constitution. I’m very much aware of our history, our shared history, whether it’s positive or negative ... I don’t think people can argue with erasing racism, that message. We’re a country made of various races and ethnicities. We don’t want to hide from that."

And Bhandarkar said: "We think our voice is as important as ever to protect the civil rights of people on Long Island in their search for housing in communities they want to be in and live in and raise their children in. We want to protect their access to have their kids go to school where they want."