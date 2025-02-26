Language a barrier for some Asian Americans on Long Island, report says

Long Island's Asian American population, rapidly expanding and ethnically diverse, includes among it those with limited English proficiency who have reported facing discrimination, as well as obstacles to voting and police and other emergency services, according to a new study of language barriers on the Island. The report, by the Syosset-based Asian American Institute for Research and Engagement and Hofstra University's National Center for Suburban Studies, cites "diverse linguistic backgrounds, including Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Hindi, Urdu and Bengali," as contributing to the language challenge and called for efforts aimed at reversing it. "The diverse languages coupled with the lack of resources have led to challenges in accessing basic services," said the report, released Wednesday and titled, "Asian American Language Accessibility Assessment: Breaking Barriers and Bridging Gaps." "The research raises important questions about whether language barriers — and even merely having an accent — are yet another form of discrimination faced by Asians in every public facet of their lives, from their ability to participate in elections to emergency services," said Farrah Mozawalla, chief executive and founder of the nonprofit Asian American Institute, in a statement. Lawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies, added in the statement that the partnership between the Institute and the academic center "is an example of the increasing need to understand the diverse communities that are becoming more and more influential and an important part of our suburban life." Asians are the fastest growing racial or ethnic group on Long Island, census survey data show, with their population growing 4.4% between 2022 and 2023 — the largest percentage increase of any group — to an estimated 252,957 in 2023, Newsday has reported. Key findings of the new report, which consisted of focus groups in 2023 and a survey of 378 people in 2024, included: 58,2% of those who responded reported they faced language difficulties, with more than half "facing barriers to access" to emergency health care, police and fire services and legal assistance, 43,1% of those experiencing language difficulties faced "obstacles to accessing educational services, including schools and child care,", Among respondents without language difficulties, 90,9% reported they had a family member who did, 67% of those who reported having difficulty communicating in English said they faced discrimination, while the same percentage said they faced discrimination based on their accent,. Language barriers also have had a negative affect on civic engagement and voting. "Over half of the total respondents reported they or their family members experience difficulty voting," said the report, adding that 82.2% reported a preference for candidates who provided campaign materials in the respondents' native language, which "demonstrated the importance of culturally and linguistically inclusive political outreach." Betty Leong, of North New Hyde Park and a board member of the Chinese Center on Long Island, said she understood the survey's findings, though she didn't participate. "They're timid about speaking in English," she said of some who frequent a local senior center. "They're immigrants. Even some who have been in the country 40 years, the English spoken language is difficult. They have an accent. They need the children to call the town if they need anything." The study's recommendations include calling on government and health care agencies to enhance language services, such as expanding interpreter languages and for more "culturally competent interpreters in the most prevalent Asian languages of Long Island, including Mandarin, Hindi, Korean and Urdu." Mozawalla, in an interview, said the study found problems with the use of interpreters that agencies call on the phone — a language line — when faced with a client who doesn't speak English. "A lot of times government offices or health care facilities have a line you can call when you’re getting a government service ... ," she said. "You speak to someone on the phone who speaks that language, but that person doesn’t work at the health care facility or government office." There can also be a problem arising from a "cultural sensitivity" issue, or a "different dialect," Mozawalla added. They are interpreters, she said, but "without expertise in whatever the field [clients] want to see. There’s a lot of nuances when dealing with the language line" and some people "just don’t feel comfortable with it."

Long Island's Asian American population, rapidly expanding and ethnically diverse, includes among it those with limited English proficiency who have reported facing discrimination, as well as obstacles to voting and police and other emergency services, according to a new study of language barriers on the Island.

The report, by the Syosset-based Asian American Institute for Research and Engagement and Hofstra University's National Center for Suburban Studies, cites "diverse linguistic backgrounds, including Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Hindi, Urdu and Bengali," as contributing to the language challenge and called for efforts aimed at reversing it.

"The diverse languages coupled with the lack of resources have led to challenges in accessing basic services," said the report, released Wednesday and titled, "Asian American Language Accessibility Assessment: Breaking Barriers and Bridging Gaps."

"The research raises important questions about whether language barriers — and even merely having an accent — are yet another form of discrimination faced by Asians in every public facet of their lives, from their ability to participate in elections to emergency services," said Farrah Mozawalla, chief executive and founder of the nonprofit Asian American Institute, in a statement.

Lawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies, added in the statement that the partnership between the Institute and the academic center "is an example of the increasing need to understand the diverse communities that are becoming more and more influential and an important part of our suburban life."

Asians are the fastest growing racial or ethnic group on Long Island, census survey data show, with their population growing 4.4% between 2022 and 2023 — the largest percentage increase of any group — to an estimated 252,957 in 2023, Newsday has reported.

Key findings of the new report, which consisted of focus groups in 2023 and a survey of 378 people in 2024, included:

58.2% of those who responded reported they faced language difficulties, with more than half "facing barriers to access" to emergency health care, police and fire services and legal assistance.

43.1% of those experiencing language difficulties faced "obstacles to accessing educational services, including schools and child care."

Among respondents without language difficulties, 90.9% reported they had a family member who did.

67% of those who reported having difficulty communicating in English said they faced discrimination, while the same percentage said they faced discrimination based on their accent.

Language barriers also have had a negative affect on civic engagement and voting.

"Over half of the total respondents reported they or their family members experience difficulty voting," said the report, adding that 82.2% reported a preference for candidates who provided campaign materials in the respondents' native language, which "demonstrated the importance of culturally and linguistically inclusive political outreach."

Betty Leong, of North New Hyde Park and a board member of the Chinese Center on Long Island, said she understood the survey's findings, though she didn't participate.

"They're timid about speaking in English," she said of some who frequent a local senior center. "They're immigrants. Even some who have been in the country 40 years, the English spoken language is difficult. They have an accent. They need the children to call the town if they need anything."

The study's recommendations include calling on government and health care agencies to enhance language services, such as expanding interpreter languages and for more "culturally competent interpreters in the most prevalent Asian languages of Long Island, including Mandarin, Hindi, Korean and Urdu."

Mozawalla, in an interview, said the study found problems with the use of interpreters that agencies call on the phone — a language line — when faced with a client who doesn't speak English.

"A lot of times government offices or health care facilities have a line you can call when you’re getting a government service ... ," she said. "You speak to someone on the phone who speaks that language, but that person doesn’t work at the health care facility or government office."

There can also be a problem arising from a "cultural sensitivity" issue, or a "different dialect," Mozawalla added.

They are interpreters, she said, but "without expertise in whatever the field [clients] want to see. There’s a lot of nuances when dealing with the language line" and some people "just don’t feel comfortable with it."