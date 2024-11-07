Long Island

Florida man killed when disabled vehicle falls on top of him outside Bay Shore auto shop

Police respond Thursday morning to a Bay Shore auto shop...

Police respond Thursday morning to a Bay Shore auto shop where Stephan Edwards, 30, of Margate, Fla., was killed after a car fell off of a jack. Credit: Newsday / James Carbone

By John Asbury

Suffolk County police were investigating the death of a Florida man who was killed when a vehicle fell on him outside an auto shop in Bay Shore.

Police said Stephan Edwards, 30, of Margate, Florida, was working on a disabled 2013 Kia Optima that was raised on a jack in a parking lot outside the Pep Boys store at 1321 Sunrise Hwy.

Sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the car fell on top of him and he was pinned underneath, police said.

Police were called to the store just before 9 a.m., and Edwards was declared dead at the scene. Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 631-852-6392.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

