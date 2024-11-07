Florida man killed when disabled vehicle falls on top of him outside Bay Shore auto shop

Suffolk County police were investigating the death of a Florida man who was killed when a vehicle fell on him outside an auto shop in Bay Shore.

Police said Stephan Edwards, 30, of Margate, Florida, was working on a disabled 2013 Kia Optima that was raised on a jack in a parking lot outside the Pep Boys store at 1321 Sunrise Hwy.

Sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the car fell on top of him and he was pinned underneath, police said.

Police were called to the store just before 9 a.m., and Edwards was declared dead at the scene. Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 631-852-6392.